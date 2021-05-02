Report: Cavs teammates ‘frustrated’ with how Collin Sexton hogs the ball

It’s no secret that Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton has struggled with handling the basketball a little too much.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Sexton’s teammates are upset with his lack of passing as opposing players taunt the team about it.

“Various Cavs players still grow frustrated by the way Sexton dominates the ball, and opponents taunt them by saying during games, ‘you know he’s not going to pass you the ball,'” wrote Vardon.

Sexton, 22, is collecting a career-high 24.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season.

In addition, the third-year pro is leading the team in scoring on 18.5 shot attempts per game. Yet, teammates believe the guard should be more focused on distributing the basketball.

The Cavaliers selected Sexton with the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Some Cavs players abhorred and denounced the youngster early in his tenure in Cleveland.

Some of his current teammates, including newcomer Jarrett Allen, have shown their wrath against the University of Alabama product in recent months.

Perhaps, most of the frustration stems from the fact that the Cavs have played awful in Sexton’s first three seasons with the team. The team is heading toward an other disappointing season as it is currently the No. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference.