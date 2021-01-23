Report: Some Cavs veterans ‘resented’ Collin Sexton in 2018, wanted to trade for one last shot at title

When Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Collin Sexton started his career in the NBA, he garnered mixed reviews from some of his teammates.

There were reportedly a few veterans who abhorred the University of Alabama product.

“Some of the veteran players resented Sexton and were upset the front office didn’t trade that pick in the middle of the 2017-18 season for one last shot at a title,” wrote Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com.

Sexton, 22, was the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Shortly after the Cavs drafted Sexton, the franchise lost superstar LeBron James in free agency to the Los Angeles Lakers. Of course, James’ departure sent the Cavs into an immediate rebuild.

However, there were plenty of veterans who were still on the roster by the time the 2018-19 regular season started. The older set of veterans included Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, George Hill, Channing Frye and Kyle Korver.

Many of the journeyman ended up getting shipped as the Cavs focused on their youth.

On the 2020-21 season, Sexton is averaging a career-high 26.8 points, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He’s averaging more points a game this season than All-Stars James Harden, Trae Young and Devin Booker.