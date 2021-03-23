- Report: Dan Gilbert’s son, who has ‘zero experience,’ running Cavs ‘behind the scenes’ and set to take over
Report: Dan Gilbert’s son, who has ‘zero experience,’ running Cavs ‘behind the scenes’ and set to take over
- Updated: March 23, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been running their operations a little differently since owner Dan Gilbert suffered a stroke in 2019.
According to Joe Vardon and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, it apparently has become clear that Gilbert’s son, Grant, is running the show behind the scenes and is likely to take over the franchise.
“’He’s definitely gonna take over,’ said one source, who does business constantly with Cavs’ basketball operations,” wrote Vardon and Lloyd. “’His dad’s not able, and he’s the next in line.’”
“’Gilbert’s son is running the show behind the scenes,’ said a second league source.
“’Grant’s trying to take a bigger role,” said a third source with knowledge of the Cavs’ operations. ‘But (he has) zero experience.’”
The elder Gilbert suffered a stroke in Detroit in 2019.
Of course, the stroke has sidelined the billionaire’s engagement and involvement with the team. The younger Gilbert appears to have assumed more responsibility in his father’s absence.
Nonetheless, the elder Gilbert still has high expectations of the Cavs. Unfortunately, the team has not lived up to those ambitions.
The Cavs hold a 16-27 record. They’re the No. 12 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The organization has been busy as the trade deadline is this week. The team is attempting to trade two-time All-Star Andre Drummond.
