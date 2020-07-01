- Report: Cavs Privately Expected ‘Monster’ Season From Kevin Love Under John Beilein
- Report: Details Leaked Into Jay-Z’s Private Meeting With LeBron James During 2010 Free Agency
- Report: Cavs Sign Former Golden State Warriors Big Man to 2-Year Deal
- Report: Cavs Convert Dean Wade’s Two-Way Deal Into Multiyear Contract
- Report: LeBron James Lied to Cavs Brass at Free Agency Pitch About Relationship With Other Stars
- Former Cavs Player Says Kyrie Irving Learned Bad Leadership Qualities From LeBron James
- Report: Cavs and Andre Drummond Have Shown Mutual Interest in Contract Extension
- J.B. Bickerstaff Offers Powerful Message Encouraging Black Men to Show Their Emotions
- Report: LeBron Once Snatched Clipboard From Coach to Draw Up Own Play, Then Hit Game-Winner
- Kendrick Perkins Says David Blatt Used to Get So Nervous During Timeouts His Nose Started Bleeding
Report: Cavs Privately Expected ‘Monster’ Season From Kevin Love Under John Beilein
- Updated: July 1, 2020
Coming into the 2019-20 season, the Cleveland Cavaliers expected a formidable partnership between Kevin Love and former head coach John Beilein, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.
“Seeing that, the Cavs were eager to make him the offensive focal point once again,” Fedor wrote. “Privately, they were predicting a ‘monster’ season under new head coach John Beilein. It was a chance for Love to recoup his value and start living up to his contract.”
Both dreams ended up failing this season for the Cavs.
Beilein, 67, never got a grip with the roster. Despite his successful results at the collegiate level, Beilein was not able to motivate and propel the Cavs’ youngsters or veterans.
The Cavs ended up parting ways with the Beilein in February. He concluded his first head coaching gig in the NBA with an abysmal 14-40 record.
Love, meanwhile, was supposed to have a stellar campaign after only participating in 22 games during the 2018-19 season.
While the 31-year-old played in more contests this year, he didn’t have a “monster” season. Love put up 17.6 points and 9.8 boards per game this season.
On the bright side, the Cavs saw a shift in their season once J.B. Bickerstaff took over as head coach after Beilein’s fallout. Under Bickerstaff’s leadership, the Cavs had a 5-6 record this year.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login