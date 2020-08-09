Report: Dan Gilbert Commanding Cavs to Be ‘Playoff Threat’ Next Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers have finished towards the bottom of the standings for the last two seasons.

Now, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert wants the organization to aim for the playoffs next year, per Evan Dammarell of Forbes.com.

“According to league sources, team owner Dan Gilbert has made it clear to general manager Koby Altman and his staff that he wants the Cavaliers acting as a playoff threat next season,” Dammarell wrote.

The Cavaliers have struggled to win since franchise legend LeBron James bolted for the Los Angels Lakers during the summer of 2018.

However, they’ve built a nice young base since the four-time MVP departed Cleveland.

Most notably, the Cavs have groomed youngster Collin Sexton into a rising star. As a matter of fact, the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft had a breakout sophomore season.

Sexton, 21, averaged 20.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season. Furthermore, he put up 30.0 points per game in March.

On top of Sexton, the Cavs have youngsters Darius Garland, Kevin Porter Jr., Cedi Osman and Dylan Windler.

In February, the Cavs acquired two-time All-Star Andre Drummond, who is expected to stick in Cleveland next season. He put up 17.5 points, 11.1 boards and 1.5 steals per contest with the Cavs this season.

Big man Kevin Love is also locked in with the organization for the next few years. The 2016 champion provides the Cavs with offensive firepower and invaluable leadership.

Lastly, the Cavs lifted J.B. Bickerstaff to the helm of the coaching staff in February. The Cavs head coach led the team to a 5-6 record before the novel coronavirus shut down their season.

The Cavs have a strong chance of competing for a playoff spot next season.