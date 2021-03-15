Report: Cavs have been seeking a 2nd-round pick for Andre Drummond

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly trying to acquire a second-round draft pick for big man Andre Drummond.

“The Cavaliers have so far sought an asset back in any Drummond deal — such as a second-round pick, sources said — but rival teams are skeptical about Cleveland’s ability to find one in a trade,” wrote Shams Charania of The Athletic. “Drummond is on an expiring contract worth $28.7 million.”

After all, the organization showed it didn’t consider him a solid long-term piece following the acquisition of rising star Jarrett Allen earlier this season.

Allen, 22, is putting up a career-high 14.0 points and 1.8 blocks on top of 9.6 rebounds as a member of the Cavaliers this season. He’s started in 14 games for the Cavs.

While the Cavs would love to get draft compensation for Drummond, they are being doubted across the league. The two-time All-Star is collecting 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Cavs recently got back the services of big men Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. Apparently, Nance is one of the most coveted players on the roster.

The Cavs hold a 14-24 record this season.