Report: Armoni Brooks, Kelan Martin and Mamadi Diakite among free agents Cavs are hosting this week for workouts

Though the Cleveland Cavaliers have the majority of their roster already set for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season, they are still looking to add bodies for training camp.

NBA training camps are set to get underway at the end of September, and the Cavs are already hosting some free agent ballers for some workouts.

Among them are Armoni Brooks, Kelan Martin and Mamadi Diakite.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers are bringing in several free agents for workouts this week, including Armoni Brooks, Kelan Martin and Mamadi Diakite, sources tell cleveland.com,” Chris Fedor wrote. “The Cavaliers — and other NBA teams — can to bring up to 20 players to training camp, which will begin at the end of this month. This week’s workouts allow team executives to get a closer look at potential camp invites. “Sources say the first workout took place on Tuesday, with the second one scheduled for Wednesday.”

Brooks is perhaps the most well known of the bunch, and he has two seasons of NBA basketball under his belt already. He joined the Houston Rockets for the 2020-21 season and went on to play in 20 games, averaging 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Last season, he got even more NBA experience, starting 11 games and playing in 54. He played for the Rockets and Toronto Raptors and even got some postseason minutes during the Raptors’ short playoff run.

As for Diakite, he’s also jumped around the league a bit in his young career. He’s played with the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder so far. He was named to the G League All-Rookie Team following his first season in the league.

Martin is the most experienced of the bunch and has been in the league since 2019. He has 96 appearances in the NBA and five starts to his name.

While players like these are not often kept around for very long, their workouts with the Cavs certainly give each of them an opportunity to keep their NBA dreams alive. It’s certainly possible that one or more of these players is on the roster to start off the regular season.

For the rest, they will likely either continue to try to work out for other NBA teams or head overseas to play internationally.