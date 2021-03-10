Report: Cavs listing 5 players as untouchable ahead of NBA trade deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers are known as sellers around the league as the trade deadline approaches.

However, the franchise is reportedly informing teams there’s no way it’s parting with Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Jarrett Allen or Larry Nance Jr.

“For the Cavaliers, it really does start with guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, small forward Isaac Okoro and center Jarrett Allen,” wrote Sam Amico of FortyEightMinutes.com. “You can throw Larry Nance Jr. in there, too. “Those are the five players the Cavs seem to be telling everyone ‘no chance’ when it comes to prying them away ahead of the March 25 trade deadline. At least, that’s what a few opposing general managers have told FortyEightMinutes this week.”

The Cavs are in the middle of a rebuild. They hold a 14-22 record and are the No. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference.

As a result, the organization is trying to build its young pieces as it grows.

Sexton, 22, has blossomed into one of the league’s best young guards. The University of Alabama product is collecting a career-high 24.1 points and 4.5 assists per game this season.

Allen, who the Cavs acquired from the Brooklyn Nets earlier this year, is an impressive young center. The big man is putting up 14.7 points and 9.6 rebounds per contest this season as a member of the Cavaliers.

Of course, Nance is one of the most coveted players in the league. The Cavs can reportedly net heavy draft compensation for the veteran. However, he wants to stay in Cleveland for the rest of his career.