Report: Cavs have received ‘strong offers’ for Larry Nance Jr., including package with 1st-round picks

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly received a hefty trade offer for veteran Larry Nance Jr.

“Unless something drastically changes over the next three weeks or Cleveland gets completely blown away by an offer it can’t refuse, don’t expect any of those five to go anywhere — even though calls keep coming and strong offers have been made for Nance, including one package with multiple late first-round picks, sources tell cleveland.com,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

Nance, 28, is one of the most coveted players on the Cavs’ roster.

After all, the big man does a little bit of everything on the court and has one of the best contracts in the league. He signed a four-year contract worth $44.8 million with the Cavs in 2018.

The stalwart has career averages of 8.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest.

Although Nance is currently out of action due to a fractured finger, he’s garnering plenty of trade interest from contenders across the association. The Cavs are considered sellers as the trade deadline approaches.

Regardless of all the rumors and trade noise, Nance has made it crystal clear he wants to retire in Cleveland.