Report: Several contenders expected to make run at Larry Nance Jr.
- Updated: March 4, 2021
Several title contenders are expected to try to nab Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Larry Nance Jr.
“Along with all that, several contenders are expected to try to make a run at power forward Larry Nance Jr., but sources have said the Cavs have no desire to move the Akron native,” wrote Sam Amico of FortyEightMinutes.com.
Nance, 28, is arguably one of the most underrated players in the NBA.
The big man is collecting 9.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game this season. However, he’s currently out due to a fractured finger.
The Cavs have struggled in his absence. After grabbing lots of wins early in the season, the Cavs have tumbled in the standings. They hold a 14-22 record.
As a result, the organization is reportedly one of the few sellers in the league. The team could trade veterans Andre Drummond, Cedi Osman or JaVale McGee in the coming weeks.
As for Nance, he is on record saying he wants to retire in a Cavaliers uniform.
