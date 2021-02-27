Report: Cavs, Rockets and Thunder considered lone 3 ‘sellers’ entering trade deadline

A new report indicates that the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of three teams that will definitely be looking to move players prior to this season’s trade deadline.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon appeared on Brian Windhorst’s podcast and designated the Cavaliers, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder as “sellers” in the current market.

“The only teams that are truly selling are Cleveland, Houston and Oklahoma City,” said MacMahon. “Everybody else is not going either way, like probably a team like Detroit, or trying to make the playoffs.”

The Cavaliers have already made it clear that they plan on getting rid of center Andre Drummond, who will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. The team indicated that the veteran would no longer be playing until he’s either dealt or bought out of his remaining contract.

Another player the Cavaliers would surely consider trading is forward Kevin Love, though his injury history and the huge amount of money remaining on his current contract make a trade highly unlikely.

The Cavaliers had opened the 2020-21 season with three straight victories and had hopes of reaching the postseason for the first time since 2018.

However, injuries and other concerns have turned that goal into a mirage, with the Cavs compiling a 3-12 record over their past 15 games.

Two of those wins came in their last two contests, with the Cavaliers seeking to make it three in a row in a Saturday night road clash against the Philadelphia 76ers.