- Larry Nance Jr. expresses desire to retire in Cavs uniform
- Andre Drummond earns huge shout-out from Magic Johnson for ‘flying under the radar’
- Ray Allen reveals how Kyrie Irving poorly manufactured his own image, cites locker room issues
- Cavs member throws shade about non-call on Collin Sexton: ‘Devin Booker would have gotten that call’
- Report: Cavs could receive ‘significant return’ for Larry Nance Jr.
- Report: Toronto Raptors interested in Andre Drummond
- Andre Drummond remains focused on helping Cavs reach playoffs amid recent string of losses
- Report: Larry Nance Jr. out 4-6 weeks, likely to undergo surgery
- Report: NBA scout ‘would not be surprised’ if Brooklyn Nets acquire Andre Drummond
- Collin Sexton offers supremely confident message on why he deserves to be named All-Star
Larry Nance Jr. expresses desire to retire in Cavs uniform
- Updated: February 10, 2021
On Wednesday, Cleveland Cavaliers stalwart Larry Nance Jr. made it known that he would love to retire in a Cavs uniform.
https://t.co/EpVOIUAU9W pic.twitter.com/N2FIZVovSx
— Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) February 10, 2021
Nance, 28, has strong ties to Cleveland. After all, his dad played for the organization for numerous years.
The Cavs acquired Nance from the Los Angeles Lakers midway through the 2017-18 season. The franchise inked him to a four-year, $45 million extension in 2018.
Although the Cavaliers have been going through a rebuild for the last few years, they have been significantly impacted by Nance. The veteran provides solid production and guidance to the team.
As a matter of fact, the Cavs can reportedly receive a ton for the forward. However, the big man is currently out of action due to a fractured finger on his left hand.
The Cavs hold a 10-15 record.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login