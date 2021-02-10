Larry Nance Jr. expresses desire to retire in Cavs uniform

On Wednesday, Cleveland Cavaliers stalwart Larry Nance Jr. made it known that he would love to retire in a Cavs uniform.

Nance, 28, has strong ties to Cleveland. After all, his dad played for the organization for numerous years.

The Cavs acquired Nance from the Los Angeles Lakers midway through the 2017-18 season. The franchise inked him to a four-year, $45 million extension in 2018.

Although the Cavaliers have been going through a rebuild for the last few years, they have been significantly impacted by Nance. The veteran provides solid production and guidance to the team.

As a matter of fact, the Cavs can reportedly receive a ton for the forward. However, the big man is currently out of action due to a fractured finger on his left hand.

The Cavs hold a 10-15 record.