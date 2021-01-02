Report: Cavs concerned with Kevin Porter Jr.’s maturity, don’t want him back until he’s ’emotionally ready’

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t had youngster Kevin Porter Jr. with them to start the 2020-21 season.

According to Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com, the Cavs want to wait for Porter to be emotionally ready before he rejoins the team.

“As for Kevin Porter Jr., no word when he’ll be back,” Pluto wrote. “The Cavs have said he’s dealing with some personal issues. The 20-year-old Porter had two off-court problems before the season. He wasn’t convicted of any charges, but the Cavs are concerned about his maturity. They don’t want to rush him back but will wait until they believe he’s emotionally ready to return.”

Porter, 20, has been in the news for scary reasons over the last few months.

In fact, he posted a morbid message on his Instagram account in October. The scary post, which made many people think he was having suicidal thoughts, compelled the organization to get involved.

In November, Porter was arrested on weapons charges. Fortunately, the charges against the 2019 NBA draft pick were dropped.

Porter has faced additional issues since then, including a woman accusing him of punching her in the face. All of the public drama has been a distraction for Porter and the Cavs.

Still, the Cavs are passionately fighting for and believing in Porter. The franchise is not rushing to bring Porter back into the action.

The guard collected 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in his rookie year.