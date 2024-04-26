Report: Multiple Magic starters were ‘screaming’ at Cavs bench in Game 3

Orlando Magic players Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs reportedly were talking to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ bench, and Paolo Banchero taunted his defenders after made buckets in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series between the Cavaliers and Magic.

“Banchero was backing down Cavs’ defenders, and then telling them they’re too small after his shots went through the hoop,” Joe Vardon wrote. “Suggs was screaming at Cleveland’s bench, as was Franz Wagner.”

The Magic supposedly aimed most of their trash talk at two Cavaliers players who haven’t seen the floor all too much in the playoffs.

“Most, but not all, of the Magic’s talking seemed to be directed toward Cleveland’s bench, particularly toward Tristan Thompson and Marcus Morris — two playoff veterans who, so far, haven’t had roles in this series,” Vardon wrote.

It’s worth mentioning that the Cavaliers’ bench was supposedly doing a lot of talking throughout Cleveland’s Game 2 victory over the Magic.

The Cavs bench has been talking shit to Orlando all night Tristan Thompson and Marcus Morris have brought an entirely different attitude to this team — Tony Pesta (@Tony_Pesta) April 23, 2024

The Cavaliers suffered their largest playoff loss in franchise history on Thursday. Cleveland lost by 38 points and was unable to get any rhythm going on either side of the ball.

Offensively, the Cavaliers mustered just 83 points on 39.0 percent shooting from the floor and 23.5 percent from 3-point range. Plus, Cleveland scored under 25 points in every one of the four quarters in Game 3.

On top of that, no player on the team scored 20 or more points, as big man Jarrett Allen dropped 15 points — tied for a team-high — while converting five of his six shots from the field.

As for the defensive end of the floor, the Cavaliers allowed the Magic to score 121 points. Cleveland had no answer for Banchero, who led all scorers with 31 points on 50.0 percent shooting from the field.

But Banchero wasn’t the only player on the Magic to put together a big scoring night against the Cavaliers. Suggs — who has staked his claim as one of the top young defensive players in the NBA — finished with the second-most points on Orlando, as he dropped 24 points to go along with four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block.

After earning a decisive victory in Game 3, the Magic are one win away from tying the series at two games apiece.

The pivotal Game 4 is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Kia Center.

Cavaliers fans are surely hoping that the team will metaphorically punch the Magic in the mouth in Game 4 and head back to Cleveland with a commanding 3-1 series lead.