Report: Cavs in ‘no hurry’ to rush Kevin Porter Jr. back into action

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been without the services of sophomore Kevin Porter Jr. for the 2020-21 season due to personal matters.

Yet, the organization isn’t reportedly in a rush to bring back the youngster.

“Another young player is Kevin Porter, but the Cavs list him as out for ‘personal reasons,'” wrote Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com. “Porter has issues off the court and they are in no hurry to rush him into action.”

Porter, 20, was the No. 30 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Although Porter had lottery pick potential, his lack of maturity was a big reason why he fell so far back in the draft.

The guard averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season. The Cavs were encouraged by his rookie campaign.

However, Porter faced a ton of different issues and accusations in the offseason. He was recently arrested on weapons charges. Fortunately, the charges against Porter were dropped.

Still, all of the problems have prevented Porter from getting on the court. As a result, he’s missing out on huge opportunities to continue to develop in the NBA.