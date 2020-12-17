- Report: Kevin Porter Jr.’s lawyer announces ruling from guard’s firearm and marijuana charges
- Updated: December 17, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers are breathing a sigh of relief after firearms and marijuana charges against guard Kevin Porter Jr. were dropped.
Firearm and minor marijuana charges against Cavs' Kevin Porter Jr. stemming from a car accident last month have been dismissed, lawyer Alex Spiro tells ESPN.
— Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) December 17, 2020
Porter was arrested in the early morning hours of Nov. 15 in the wake of a scary accident that did some severe damage to the vehicle he was driving.
The incident was the latest in a string of disturbing situations for the second-year guard. Prior to the accident, Porter had offered a social media post that appeared to hint at suicide and was also accused of hitting a woman.
The 20-year-old Porter was selected 30th overall in the 2019 draft and reportedly dropped because of concerns over his maturity.
