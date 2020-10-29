Report: LaMelo Ball has no plans to meet with Cavs ahead of 2020 NBA Draft

In the buildup to the Nov. 18 NBA draft, a new report indicates that top prospect LaMelo Ball will not be meeting with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who hold the fifth overall pick.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony indicated that Ball has already met with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have the first overall pick, and will meet with the other three teams just ahead of the Cavaliers in the selection process.

LaMelo Ball is expected to interview (no workout) for the teams drafting 1-4. Right now there are no plans to meet with the Knicks, who pick 8th. https://t.co/oNGuUxfqKY — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) October 29, 2020

The 6-foot-8 Ball last played overseas in Australia’s National Basketball League and has shown off some strong passing and ball-handling skills.

Prior to heading to Australia, Ball competed at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio with Cavaliers assistant general manager Mike Gansey reportedly impressed with Ball. Knowing that he was likely a lottery pick, the Cavs have scouted Ball extensively.

That familiarity with Ball likely lessens the feeling that he’s snubbing the Cavaliers, who also know that he may end up dropping in the draft.

Two reasons why Ball may be available when the Cavs make their pick are because of questions about his jump shot, along with a team’s reluctance to deal with constant comments from his controversial father, LaVar.

The Cavaliers have spoken about trading their top pick, with some draft experts saying that the overall talent available isn’t that impressive. With less than three weeks before the scheduled draft, that remains an option for the team.