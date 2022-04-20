Report: Detroit Pistons could be suitors for Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton has spent his entire NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers so far, but it’s unclear if that’s going to be the case for much longer.

The talented guard is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, and right now, there are no guarantees that he’ll be back with the team for the 2022-23 regular season.

It seems like the Detroit Pistons are a team to keep an eye on as a potential landing spot for the 23-year-old.

“While multiple sources identified the Detroit Pistons as a potential Sexton suitor — one of the few teams with cap space and a jumbo backcourt partner (Cade Cunningham) that can mask some of the size limitations — will any opposing team make a compelling enough offer sheet the Cavs would be unwilling to match?” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “Remember, this is a guy who hasn’t played since November. Is any team offering him upwards of $20 million annually — a dollar figure sources say he could be seeking?”

Sexton’s 2021-22 season was cut short due to injury. He appeared in just 11 games and averaged 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. In the 11 games Sexton appeared in, the Cavs had a 7-4 record.

The former first-round pick put his potential on full display during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 24.3 points per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc during that campaign.

Sexton’s absence for most of the 2021-22 season allowed Darius Garland to take a huge step forward.

While Garland’s growth is fantastic for the Cavs, they surely would have loved a chance to evaluate Sexton’s fit alongside the new and improved Garland. The 22-year-old Garland figures to be Cleveland’s top backcourt option for the foreseeable future, and the team now needs to decide how Sexton fits into that equation.

The future is bright for the Cavs, but they certainly have some big decisions to make.