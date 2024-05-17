Report: Donovan Mitchell likelier to remain with Cavs than not

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is more likely to remain with the franchise than not, according to NBA Analysis Network’s Grant Afseth.

“Multiple sources have told the NBA Analysis Network both before and after their postseason appearance that Mitchell is likelier to remain in Cleveland than not,” Afseth wrote. “If he does, the team is expected to evaluate trade overtures to reconfigure the roster, even if it includes parting ways with Darius Garland to do so.”

It was recently reported that the Cavs are optimistic about their chances of retaining Mitchell, who is currently eligible for an extension.

Not only that, but Mitchell spoke out against a report that he was frustrated with his teammates.

Yeah aight 🧢 I’m sick of yall sometimes! https://t.co/B7zdP8APDk — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 16, 2024

Mitchell is under contract with the Cavs for the 2024-25 season and has a player option for the 2025-26 season. He could opt out of his contract following next season to become an unrestricted free agent.

Cleveland traded a major package to the Utah Jazz for Mitchell prior to the 2022-23 season, and it has paid off with back-to-back playoff appearances.

However, the Cavs won just one game in the second round of the playoffs this season with Mitchell missing the final two games of the series against the Boston Celtics due to a calf injury.

It seems like the Cavs will look for other ways to improve the roster around Mitchell and Evan Mobley, who reportedly is more likely to remain with the franchise than Jarrett Allen.

Afseth also reported that the Cavs could consider breaking up their lineup of Mobley and Allen that lacks a true outside shooting presence between the two bigs.

“A few fundamental concerns the Cavaliers may need to address this summer include replacing head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and breaking up their two-center configuration with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley,” Afseth wrote. “While Mitchell, when healthy, has produced explosive results in Cleveland, there is a belief the team could be further maximized by having more shooting on the floor instead of playing double bigs.”

Mitchell, who was an All-NBA selection in the 2022-23 season, had another great season in the 2023-24 campaign.

The five-time All-Star averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.

He also had some massive scoring performances in the playoffs, putting up 50 points in Game 6 of the first round against the Orlando Magic and recording 30 or more points five separate times.

The Cavs are certainly hoping that he’ll agree to an extension with the franchise this offseason that will keep him in Cleveland for years to come.