Donovan Mitchell claps back at report that he ‘grew frustrated’ with some teammates

Even before the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2024 NBA Playoffs run came to an end on Wednesday night, rumors were already swirling about star guard Donovan Mitchell’s desire to move on from the franchise.

After days of remaining quiet on the matter, Mitchell himself finally took to social media to deny a recent addition to the rumors.

Yeah aight 🧢 I’m sick of yall sometimes! https://t.co/B7zdP8APDk — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 16, 2024

It is interesting to note that while Mitchell appeared to deny the report that he “grew frustrated” with the “lack of maturity” displayed by some of his teammates, he did not take the time to deny the rumors that he’s potentially looking to move to a new team.

For fans reading between the lines, that could indicate that the rumors hold some truth.

Without a doubt, losing Mitchell would set the franchise back in a big way. If Mitchell were to leave the Cavs this offseason, the team would likely go from being considered a perennial playoff contender back to being a fringe lottery team.

One interesting aspect of the recent rumors regarding Mitchell and the Cavs has been the indications that he and J.B. Bickerstaff’s relationship was not all positive. One story detailed the nature of their partnership during the season.

“Multiple league sources have said, for months, that Mitchell did not have great confidence in Bickerstaff, and he was not alone,” Shams Charania, Joe Vardon and Jason Lloyd wrote for The Athletic. “Several players questioned Bickerstaff’s strategies, game management, practice habits and accountability measures, privately and publicly, throughout the season.”

Mitchell is a true superstar in the league and is widely considered to be amongst the best scoring guards.

In the 2023-24 regular season, Mitchell averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He took his scoring to another level in the Cavs playoff push into the second round, putting up 29.6 points per game.

Unfortunately for both him and the Cavs, Mitchell missed the final two games of his team’s playoff run due to a calf injury. His absence, as well as the absences of a few other key contributors, proved too much for the Cavs to withstand. They lost Game 4 to the Boston Celtics, 109-102, and then fell to the Celtics in Game 5, 113-98.

Now, Cavs fans will have to wait and see if they have already watched the final game with Mitchell wearing the Wine and Gold.