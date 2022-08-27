Report: Cavs and Jazz could still discuss Sexton sign-and-trade without Mitchell being involved

According to a recent report, the Cleveland Cavaliers have removed themselves from the sweepstakes for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

A big part of the reason why is seemingly because the Cavs are unwilling to part ways with Darius Garland, Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen.

Given that information, fans can assume that one player who was most likely shopped to the Jazz was guard Collin Sexton. Despite the fact that the Mitchell discussions have come to an end between the two teams, it seems as though the Jazz may still be interested in acquiring Sexton.

That’s according to a recent report from Sam Amico of Hoops Wire.

“Nonetheless, the Cavs remained active in talks, and it’s pretty clear the Jazz have a strong interest in Collin Sexton, the restricted free agent who remains unsigned,” Amico wrote. “The Cavs and Jazz could still talk sign-and-trade on Sexton without Mitchell being involved, sources said. Along with Sexton, the Cavs have also made Cedi Osman available in talks throughout the offseason, as we relayed previously.”

The Jazz adding Sexton would especially make sense if they were to indeed trade Mitchell. At the moment, a trade involving Mitchell seems somewhat inevitable.

If the Jazz were to add Sexton and trade Mitchell, Sexton would probably get a chance to prove that he can be the star guard that he clearly believes he is. Though he missed the majority of the 2021-22 season with an unfortunate injury, he’s certainly proven to be a force in the league when healthy.

It’s unclear what the Cavs would want in return for a possible deal involving Sexton. Utah does have some players that would surely bring a lot to the table for Cleveland.

The Jazz could also include one of their many future first-round picks in a possible deal.

Losing Sexton would be a tough pill to swallow for many Cavs fans. Since entering the league, he’s displayed the kind of confidence and determination that fans love to see.

Still, a trade like this could be a win-win for both the Cavs and Sexton. Cleveland would acquire some assets, and Sexton would get an opportunity to prove that he deserves to be considered one of the top young guards in the league.