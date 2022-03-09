Jalen Ramsey applauds Darius Garland after great performance, shares hilarious story from their past

Superstar NFL cornerback Jalen Ramsey knows a thing or two about what it takes to help lead his team to big wins.

Perhaps that’s why the NFL champion recently took some time to offer major praise to Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland.

Along the way, Ramsey disclosed a hilarious story from his and Garland’s shared past before the two were major sports stars.

DG THE PG❕Been like that, I’m glad the world seeing it now❕…

side note 😂: when I was in high school, DG was at the middle school & would always tell me he could beat me 1on1. Truth is, I never played him because he was probably right 😂🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/YendprC3SC — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 9, 2022

It’s pretty incredible to learn that Garland had the confidence as a middle schooler to challenge Ramsey to a game of one-on-one. After all, Ramsey was a star athlete in high school. Garland’s desire to play him just shows that he has always been incredibly sure of his masterful abilities on the court.

As far as his abilities on the court go, they were on full display in the Cavs’ much-needed win over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. The Cavs had been experiencing something of a slide. After returning from the All-Star break, the team lost four of five games. That skid has halted, however, and the Cavs have now won two straight.

Against the Pacers, Garland showed exactly what he is capable of by putting up 41 points, 13 assists, five rebounds and two steals in a masterful performance. The Cavs needed every bit of it too, as they only won the game 127-124.

Right now, the Cavs sit at the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 38-27. It’s great to see them winning again, but they’re going to have to keep winning if they want to get back in position to earn some home-court advantage early on in the playoffs.