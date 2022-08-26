Report: Cavs remove themselves from race for Donovan Mitchell

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly have removed themselves from trade talks for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

It had been previously reported that Cleveland’s conversations for Mitchell were more “cursory than anything.”

It makes sense that the Cavs aren’t willing to go all in for Mitchell, as they already have a solid young core and would likely need to break part of it up to acquire the All-Star.

Cleveland’s decision to remove itself from Mitchell talks also leaves the door open for restricted free agent Collin Sexton to return to the team. Even though he missed most of the 2021-22 season with a torn meniscus, Sexton has shown he can put up comparable numbers to those of Mitchell when given a solid role.

Sexton had a fantastic 2020-21 season for the Cavs, averaging 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The Jazz still have a few suitors for Mitchell, primarily the New York Knicks, who are loaded with draft picks and several intriguing young players such as RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin.

The Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets are also teams that have been linked to Mitchell as potential suitors.

Mitchell, a three-time All-Star, is one of the best offensive players in the NBA. During the 2021-22 regular season, he averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc.

With Mitchell off the table, the Cavs will roll with Darius Garland, Caris LeVert and Ricky Rubio as some of their primary players in the backcourt this season.

The Cavs can rely on Garland to be the team’s primary offensive threat throughout the 2022-23 season. The Vanderbilt University product nearly led the Cavs to the playoffs last season despite the team dealing with several injuries to key players.

While Mitchell would have been a nice high-profile addition, the Cavs still are set up for success given the current young talent on their roster.