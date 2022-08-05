Video: Rejuvenated Collin Sexton makes Anthony Edwards look silly with nasty move

Restricted free agent Collin Sexton still doesn’t have a team for the upcoming 2022-23 regular season.

While teams have expressed interest in him and the Cleveland Cavaliers have made him a multiyear offer, Sexton has yet to sign a new deal.

Despite that, he’s still been putting in some work this offseason as he prepares for his fifth season in the NBA.

The University of Alabama product shook Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards with a nice move during some recent pro runs that included Cavs youngster Isaac Okoro.

It’s good to see that Sexton still has some nice tricks up his sleeve. He’s coming off a season in which he only played in 11 games before suffering a torn meniscus. He averaged 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

During the 2020-21 campaign, the former No. 8 overall pick recorded 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while knocking down 47.5 percent of his shots from the field and 37.1 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

As for Edwards, he’s had a solid career thus far. The University of Georgia product averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season for the Timberwolves. He helped lead the team to the playoffs via the play-in tournament, but the Wolves fell to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games in the first round.

With many rosters across the league starting to take shape, it will be interesting to see what team Sexton ends up signing with. His camp is reportedly holding out hope for an offer sheet from another team.