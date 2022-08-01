Report: Collin Sexton’s camp holding out hope for offer sheet from another team

Cleveland Cavaliers restricted free agent guard Collin Sexton’s camp is holding out hope for an offer sheet from another NBA team, according to Right Down Euclid’s Evan Dammarell.

“Sources say that Sexton’s camp is holding out hope for an offer sheet from another team,” Dammarell wrote. “But, those same sources say the market has dried up for him and most teams that might be interested in him would rather wait out things and strike when his value is at its lowest.”

Sexton has an offer on the table from the Cavs, but it reportedly is for much less than what he is looking for this offseason. Sexton’s market has unfortunately come to a standstill this offseason, as other free agents dominated the market earlier in the summer.

The University of Alabama product has a few things working against him in free agency. First of all, he is coming off a serious injury that sidelined him for the majority of the 2021-22 season. He averaged 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.7 minutes per game last season before going down with a torn meniscus.

The second thing that is working against Sexton is the lack of teams with enough cap space to sign him to a major offer sheet. That has left the former No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft without many options this offseason.

Sexton has proven that he can be a top threat on offense, as he had a fantastic 2020-21 season for the Cavs. He averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc that season.

It makes sense for Sexton’s camp to hold out to try to get a better deal, but unless the market changes, it looks like Sexton may not be able to get a better offer.