Report: Wizards are among teams with Collin Sexton on their radar

The Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz are two of the teams reportedly with Collin Sexton on their radar this offseason.

Sexton, who is a restricted free agent, reportedly has an offer on the table from the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it is well below what he was expecting to be paid this offseason.

“The Jazz are closely monitoring the Sexton situation, and the Wizards are among those with him on their radar, sources said,” Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico wrote.

Sexton, who the Cavs drafted with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, averaged 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.7 minutes per game before going down with a torn meniscus last season.

While Sexton has been a solid player for Cleveland, it was reported that some people in the organization prefer Caris LeVert over him because of LeVert’s defensive ability.

The Cavs could still bring Sexton back, but another team making a more competitive offer could force Cleveland into a tough spot on whether or not to match the offer sheet for Sexton.

When he’s healthy, Sexton can be an elite shot creator. During the 2020-21 season, Sexton averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The Wizards could try to pair Sexton with Bradley Beal to form an elite scoring duo. The Jazz could do the same thing with Sexton and guard Donovan Mitchell.

It’s unclear if either of these teams will make an offer to Sexton’s liking, but it could help move things along with his negotiations with Cleveland if they do.