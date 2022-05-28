Video: Former Cavs teammates Kevin Love and LeBron James enjoy life together in paradise

- Cavs champ recalls LeBron’s reaction to being told he needed to apologize to Tristan Thompson after a spat
- Updated: May 28, 2022
While Kevin Love and former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James would much prefer to be competing in the NBA playoffs, they are enjoying their time off in luxury.
James and Love have not been teammates since 2018, yet it’s clear that their bond is still a strong one.
In 2012, James and Love were members of Team USA during that year’s Summer Olympics held in London, England. After James decided to come back and play for the Cavaliers two years later, a trade by the Cavs to acquire Love followed, no doubt with urging from James.
Over the next four seasons, James and Love helped the Cavaliers reach the NBA Finals each season and capture the 2016 NBA title. During the first three years of that run, James and Love were joined by guard Kyrie Irving, who connected on an iconic go-ahead shot in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.
Since James left to play for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, he and Love have been forced to deal with injuries. That’s especially true of Love, who missed extensive portions of two seasons because of injury issues.
Love is now set to enter the final year of his current contract with the Cavaliers, with his future as a member of the team currently a large question mark.
If the Cavaliers choose not to re-sign Love or he decides to go elsewhere, the prospect of a potential reunion between Love and James might be discussed. Playing in a reduced role during the 2021-22 season, Love showed that he can still offer scoring, rebounding and long-range shooting touch.
Regardless of what path Love takes, his connection with James figures to keep going strong.
