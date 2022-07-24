Report: Cavs’ multiyear offer to Collin Sexton is worth less than half of what he’s looking for

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton reportedly is looking for a contract worth around $80 million this offseason.

However, it appears that the Cavs’ offer to the former lottery pick is for less than half of what he desires.

“I’m told that it is close to $40 million in total money,” Chris Fedor said recently. “So think of like a three-year, $40 million deal.”

While that offer is more than the mid-level exception, Fedor explained that it is “way less” than Sexton’s original asking price.

“It’s way less than what Collin initially wanted,” Fedor said. “I don’t know that it’s the kind of deal that Collin and his camp would be willing to take.”

Sexton was drafted by the Cavs with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Last season, he averaged 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.7 minutes per game before going down with a torn meniscus.

Fedor explained that Sexton could play the 2022-23 season on the qualifying offer he got from the Cavs in order to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. That could also help him recoup his value in the market after missing so much time with the meniscus injury last season.

However, it’s still a risk for Sexton, as he could see his numbers dip this season or get injured again. Essentially, the Cavs are trying to bring Sexton back at a salary they deem to be fair without going into the luxury tax.

Sexton’s best season came in the 2020-21 campaign when he really showcased his ability to score the basketball at a high level. The University of Alabama product averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The Cavs’ offer may not be where Sexton wants, but there is a chance it could be his best bet to get paid this offseason.