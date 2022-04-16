Collin Sexton declares he will be ready for training camp: ‘I feel better every day’

With the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2021-22 season now over, guard Collin Sexton indicated that he’s continuing to improve while rehabilitating his injured knee. He said that will be ready for training camp next year.

#Cavs Collin Sexton said he didn't have a specific timeline with his recovery, but he said he will be ready for the start of training camp. "I feel better every day." — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) April 16, 2022

Sexton’s season came to an end following just 11 games after he suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee. He injured his knee during the team’s Nov. 7 game against the New York Knicks and underwent season-ending surgery less than two weeks later.

While Sexton indicated that he will be ready for training camp, there’s no guarantee that he’ll still be a member of the Cavaliers next season.

The Cavaliers were reportedly in line to offer him a lucrative new contract before he went down with the injury.

Sexton was the eighth overall pick by the Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Draft. Given that lofty status, he was seen as an early building block in the team’s rebuilding efforts that began after the departure of LeBron James in 2018.

The University of Alabama product has averaged 20.0 points, 3.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from beyond the arc over his four years in the NBA.

Those types of numbers can certainly get the attention of other teams, and the Indiana Pacers have been linked to Sexton before.

Sexton could very well still be a member of the Cavaliers once next season’s training camp starts, but he’s surely continuing to focus on simply getting back to his previous level of health. Only time will tell what the future holds for the 23-year-old.