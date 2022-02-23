Report: Cavs were talking to Collin Sexton about extension worth around $20 million per year before his injury

- LeBron James’ elated reaction to Cavs’ big front office news
- Updated: February 23, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is currently recovering from a torn meniscus that he sustained earlier in the 2021-22 season.
Before he went on the shelf, Sexton was averaging 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game on 45.0 percent shooting from the field and 24.4 percent shooting from 3-point land.
Sexton, who is currently in the final year of his rookie deal, failed to agree to a contract extension with the team before the regular season began.
According to a report, the Cavs and Sexton had been discussing a pretty lucrative deal.
“You can make a case that he’s a wild card and can maybe get a prove it short-term type of deal compared to what he originally thought,” HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto said of Sexton during a recent podcast episode. “When he was in extension talks with Cleveland, they were talking, depending on what side you ask for their perspective, big money. They were talking $20 million-ish or more (annually), as one side wanted. That didn’t get done. He got hurt, unfortunately, and he’ll be the biggest wild card this summer when it comes to free agency.”
Sexton will become a restricted free agent this coming offseason as long as the Cavs extend him a qualifying offer.
Since being drafted by the Cavaliers as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Sexton has averaged 20.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He’s proven to have a strong knack for scoring the ball.
Cleveland hasn’t missed a beat without Sexton, compiling a 28-19 record without him this season. The team has been led by All-Stars Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen as well as rookie big man Evan Mobley.
The Cavs have struggled with scoring at times, but they recently acquired Caris LeVert in order to mitigate that issue.
With 58 games played so far, the Cavs are currently 35-23. Despite their youth, they look ready to make some noise in this season’s playoffs and beyond.
Only time will tell if Sexton continues his career in Cleveland.
