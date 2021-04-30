Kendrick Perkins destroys Cavs for giving up Kevin Porter Jr. for ‘nothing’ after he dominates in win

Former Cleveland Cavaliers first-round pick Kevin Porter Jr. dropped a career-high 50 points in the Houston Rockets win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Porter, who was traded by the Cavs to Houston for a top-55 protected second-round pick, has thrived since leaving Cleveland.

Former Cavs center and current NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins took a shot at the Cavs for giving up on Porter.

Just think the Cavs gave Kevin Porter Jr. up for nothing!!! The man had a 50 piece wing dinner Spicy with 10 biscuits on the side with the W tonight. Shoutout to John Lucas who has been mentoring the young man. That’s all he needed was a lil off the court guidance! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 30, 2021

Porter had an impressive first season with the Cavs, but he was arrested this past offseason and then got into a major argument with Cavs general manager Koby Altman that led to him being traded.

While the pick Cleveland got in return is heavily protected, it clearly felt that Porter’s off-court issues were reason enough to trade him.

Still, the 20-year-old has thrived since being dealt to Houston.

This season, Porter is averaging 16.7 points, 6.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Houston has seemed to be able to keep Porter out of trouble off the court, and it is reaping the benefits of his impressive play.