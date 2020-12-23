Andre Drummond admits he couldn’t sleep because he’s so anxious for season opener

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond reportedly was unable to sleep last night in anticipation of the Cavs’ season opener against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Drummond, 27, will play in his first season opener with the Cavs after being acquired in a trade last season.

The University of Connecticut product appeared in eight games for Cleveland during the 2019-20 season before it was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the Cavs didn’t make the cut for the NBA’s restart, Drummond and the Cavs have not played in a regular season game since March.

Clearly, Drummond is excited to get back on the floor. Last season for Cleveland, he averaged 17.5 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

The Cavs are looking to improve upon last season’s 19-46 record. Drummond, a two-time All-Star, should help Cleveland be more competitive this season.

The Cavs and Hornets are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EST tonight.