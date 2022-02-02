Here’s why the Cavs haven’t been able to strike a deal for Eric Gordon or Caris LeVert

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been scanning the market to bolster their roster ahead of the 2022 trade deadline.

The team is interested in Houston Rockets sharpshooter Eric Gordon and Indiana Pacers stud Caris LeVert. However, there appears to be a big difference in what the Cavs are willing to offer compared to what the Rockets and Pacers are aiming to obtain.

“The Cavaliers have a similar offer to make with Ricky Rubio’s deal, and Cleveland has far greater draft capital to go out and acquire a perimeter difference-maker,” wrote Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. “While the Cavs have placed calls on wing reinforcements such as Eric Gordon and Caris LeVert, both the Rockets’ and Pacers’ asking prices have been described as too high for Cleveland. The Cavaliers seem to prefer sending two second-round picks to acquire either player, but the Rockets believe they can get a first-rounder for Gordon, and the Pacers are seeking more than a first-round pick for LeVert.”

The surging Cavs have been one of the best stories of the season. While the Cavs are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, they’re only a few games away from potentially swiping the top spot.

As a result, the Cavs are looking to be buyers at the trade deadline. In addition to LeVert and Gordon, the franchise has been linked to veterans Joe Harris, Terrence Ross, Goran Dragic and Kyle Anderson.

LeVert, 27, is reportedly at the top of the Cavs’ huge list of trade targets.

The University of Michigan product is collecting 17.8 points, 4.3 assists and 3.8 boards per game this season. He’s one of the Pacers’ elite scorers, and the Cavs could certainly use his scoring ability.

LeVert also has playing experience with Cavs star center Jarrett Allen. The pair played together on the Brooklyn Nets for multiple years.

The 33-year-old Gordon has played on the Rockets for the last several years. While the Rockets were once title contenders, they quickly became a lottery team after shipping away superstar James Harden.

Unfortunately, Gordon has been stuck on the rebuilding Rockets. The guard is averaging 14.3 points on 42.9 percent shooting from distance this season and would be a terrific fit on the burgeoning Cavaliers.