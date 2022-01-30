Report: Caris LeVert is at the ‘top’ of the Cavs’ lengthy target list

The Cleveland Cavaliers are preparing for a playoff run this season.

Rumors state that the team is looking to bolster its roster. Cleveland is reportedly targeting a lengthy list of veterans, with Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert at the “top” of the list.

“Think about what [Ricky] Rubio’s expiring contract and at least a first-round pick (2022 or beyond) could bring,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “That package is the most logical path to a trade. It would mean targeting guys like Caris LeVert, Eric Gordon, Terrence Ross, Gary Harris, Goran Dragic, Harrison Barnes, Malik Beasley, Robert Covington, Luke Kennard, Joe Ingles or Jeremy Lamb, among others. Sources maintain that LeVert is at the top of Cleveland’s list. The front office has also stayed in touch with Houston and Orlando about Gordon and Ross.”

LeVert has been playing solidly for the Pacers this season. He is averaging 17.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

However, the Cavs should be wary of the 27-year-old’s lengthy injury history. He hasn’t played more than 47 games in a season since the 2017-18 campaign, when he suited up in 71 games for the Brooklyn Nets.

Even so, Cleveland has a huge hole to fill in its backcourt rotation after losing Collin Sexton and Rubio to season-ending injuries.

Prior to his injury, Sexton had been averaging 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. As for Rubio, he recorded 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest in 34 matches this season.

To make up for losing some of their rotation players, the Cavs traded for point guard Rajon Rondo. The veteran has appeared in five matches in a Cleveland uniform, averaging 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

The Cavs are still reportedly looking for more playmakers, and it seems like they are willing to part with at least a first-round pick in order to land such a player.

The Cavs are 30-19 in the standings and one of the hottest teams in the league right now. They have won eight of their past 10 games and will look to extend their three-game winning streak when they take on the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.