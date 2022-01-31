Report: Cavs are offering their 2022 1st-round pick for the ‘best combo guard they can get’

A new report indicates that the Cleveland Cavaliers are prepared to give up their first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft in exchange for the “best combo guard they can get.”

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report looked at trade possibilities for the Cavaliers and cited two specific players they might be targeting.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers are believed to be offering their 2022 first-round pick (projected to be in the 18-22 range) for the best combo guard they can get,” Pincus wrote. “That might be Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets or Caris LeVert of the Indiana Pacers, among other candidates. Injured point guard Ricky Rubio is expected to represent the outgoing salary from Cleveland.”

It has been a little while since the last time the Cavs approached a deadline as buyers.

However, things are different this season. The Cavaliers have compiled a 30-20 record thus far. Several players have stepped up for Cleveland this season to help the team contend for a playoff bid.

LeVert’s name has been frequently cited as a target for the Cavaliers. The 27-year-old would be a very interesting addition for Cleveland.

Currently averaging 17.9 points, 4.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game, LeVert would definitely help the Cavaliers out.

Gordon is a 33-year-old veteran who’s playing with a Houston team that’s struggling in the 2021-22 campaign. He’s averaging 14.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game this season.

Time will tell which direction the Cavs choose to go at the deadline. The team is also aware of the fact that it needs to avoid making a deal that would disrupt the group’s chemistry.

Of more immediate concern for the Cavaliers is their Monday matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. The team is looking to wipe away the bitter taste of its disappointing loss to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.