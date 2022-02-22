Jarrett Allen reveals how Joakim Noah influenced his perception of Cleveland before he joined Cavs

Jarrett Allen was acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2020-21 season.

The move has worked out very well for both Allen and the Cavs. Allen recently played in the first All-Star Game of his career, and he has helped the Cavaliers become one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season.

During a recent appearance on Brian Windhorst’s podcast, Allen revealed what his first thoughts were around the time of the trade.

“I didn’t know what to think of the Cavaliers,” Allen said to Windhorst. “First, I didn’t even know I was going to go to the Cavaliers. I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to Houston,’ and then they threw Cavaliers in the mix. … The only thing I knew was what Joakim Noah said.”

It’s certainly funny to think that Noah’s infamous rant on the city of Cleveland immediately came to Allen’s mind.

Funnily enough, Noah recently appeared in an amusing remake of the diatribe, offering some new thoughts on the city of Cleveland.

Throughout his time with the Cavs, Allen has been fantastic. He has averaged 14.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 64.0 percent from the field.

Cleveland certainly made a great decision in acquiring the 23-year-old, and he’s set to be a cornerstone for the franchise for years to come alongside Evan Mobley and Darius Garland.

As for Noah, he’s now retired. The former Defensive Player of the Year averaged 8.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game throughout the course of his career. He was also named an All-Star two times.

After three consecutive seasons filled with lots of losing, the Cavaliers are 35-23 so far during the 2021-22 campaign. They’re tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the third-best record in the East and look ready to make some noise in the postseason.

Cleveland’s first game back after the All-Star break will be on the road on Thursday against the Detroit Pistons.