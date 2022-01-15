Report: Cavs being linked to these 7 proven veterans ahead of the NBA trade deadline

With the NBA trade deadline approaching, rumors are heating up around the league.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are a team that many folks expect will improve their roster ahead of the deadline, and one Cavs insider recently offered some insight on which players might be on Cleveland’s radar.

It sounds like there are a handful of players that are worth keeping an eye on.

“If the [Brooklyn] Nets make Joe Harris available, and I’m not saying that they’re going to, but if they make him available, the Cavs would be very interested there,” said Cavs insider Chris Fedor. “Terrence Ross is somebody who makes a lot of sense from Orlando. Dennis Schroder makes sense from Boston given what the Cavs would have to offer, given what his salary is. Joe Ingles of the Utah Jazz is a name to watch for, Goran Dragic of Toronto. “I’m not sure that Kyle Anderson would be moved by Memphis because of how good Memphis is, and they’re a legitimate contender in the Western Conference, but if they were willing to listen to offers on Kyle Anderson, I think that’s somebody that would intrigue the Cavs. And then Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets makes a lot of sense given his salary and what it would take in order to get him.”

There are obviously a number of intriguing options within that group of players. Ultimately, only time will tell if one of those guys ends up wearing a Cavaliers uniform in the near future.

The Cavs remain one of the best stories of the season in the NBA. They’re proving week after week that they’re legitimate threats to make some noise in the Eastern Conference.

Currently, Cleveland is enjoying a three-game win streak, and the team will look to make it four in a row against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

The Cavs are 25-18 on the season and hold the No. 6 spot in the East.