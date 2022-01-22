Here’s the invaluable advice Stephen Curry has given Darius Garland over ‘a lot’ of conversations this year

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland has developed into a force on the court this season, and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry might deserve a little bit of credit.

The Warriors sharpshooter has given Garland advice on multiple occasions, and more specifics were recently revealed on their conversations.

Darius Garland told me yesterday that @StephenCurry30 has reached out to him a lot this year & told him to just keep believing & working on his craft everyday… (A lot of other players have encouraged him too, like Donovan Mitchell, LeBron, KD, Dame). Pretty cool.#LetEmKnow — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) January 22, 2022

Garland, who turns 22 on Wednesday, is in his third season with the Cavaliers and has been a key component of the team’s exciting improvement.

During his first two seasons at the NBA level, Garland had to deal with the struggles of a rebuilding Cavs team amid his own development as a young player. While he showed definite signs of becoming the player the Cavaliers envisioned, he needed to develop into a more consistent threat.

That advancement has taken place this season, with Garland averaging outstanding numbers in several categories. In 40 games this season, Garland is averaging 19.8 points, 8.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

Garland’s production is just one part of the Cavaliers’ improvement this season. The team has taken steps forward in numerous areas, and Cleveland’s growth is reflected in the standings.

Right now, the Cavs have a 27-19 record on the season, which is good for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland, of course, is hoping to earn a playoff bid.

Curry’s counsel has no doubt been invaluable to Garland, given that the Warriors guard has developed into one of the NBA’s greatest players of all time.

Garland and the Cavaliers will take the court on Saturday in a home matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.