Eastern Conference executive says he would be surprised if Johnny Davis were available for Cavs to pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the No. 14 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, but they may not be high enough in the draft to select one prospect.

University of Wisconsin-Madison guard Johnny Davis had an extremely impressive sophomore campaign, and one Eastern Conference executive would be surprised if he fell to Cleveland at No. 14.

“I think Johnny will be a top 10 pick,” the executive told Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor. “I would be a little surprised if he is available to Cleveland. If he is, that would be a great choice.”

Davis started all 31 games that he appeared in for the Badgers during the 2021-22 season. He averaged an impressive 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Davis, who is listed at 6-foot-5, is a bigger guard that could fit well in Cleveland alongside All-Star guard Darius Garland.

However, it appears Cleveland may have to move up in the draft in order to select the Wisconsin product.

The Cavs are looking to find another impact player on the offensive side of the ball in the 2022 NBA Draft. Cleveland could bring back guard Collin Sexton, who is a restricted free agent this offseason, but the team could also replace him with the No. 14 pick.

Cleveland nearly made the playoffs in the 2021-22 season, but it ultimately fell short in the league’s play-in tournament, losing back-to-back games.

It will be interesting to see if Cleveland makes a late push to move up in the draft and select Davis because of his impressive skill set.