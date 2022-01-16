Former Cavs champion says Darius Garland is ‘easily’ an All-Star this season

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland is in the middle of the best season of his young career.

He has a great chance of making the NBA All-Star Game this season with the way he has been playing. Former Cavs champion Channing Frye believes Garland should “easily” make the team.

The 21-year-old certainly has fans around the league. A few days ago, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell endorsed Garland’s candidacy for the midseason showcase. Last week, it was LaVar Ball who implied that the rising star should be in the All-Star Game.

Cleveland has not had a player suit up for the game since LeBron James and Kevin Love did so in the 2017-18 season. For the team’s fans, it would be special to see a Cavs player make the game this year, as the match will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Garland certainly has a strong case for being selected to the game this coming February. So far this season, he is averaging 19.7 points and 7.8 assists per contest. On Saturday, he had one of the most impressive games of his career, posting 27 points and 18 assists in the team’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The second update of the NBA fan voting for the All-Star Game was recently released, and Garland maintained his ranking of ninth among guards in the East.

Stephen Curry (West guards), Kevin Durant (East frontcourt), DeMar DeRozan (East guards) and LeBron James (West frontcourt) continue to be the top vote-getters at their respective position groups in the second fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by Tissot. pic.twitter.com/dAaVBHrXi5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 13, 2022

The Cavs currently have a 26-18 record and are sixth in the Eastern Conference. They will be looking to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.