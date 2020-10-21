Report: Celtics monitoring ‘uncomfortable’ contract talks between Cavs and Andre Drummond

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Andre Drummond are reportedly far apart on a contract extension.

According to Evan Dammarell of Forbes.com, the talks have even become somewhat uncomfortable.

“With all this in mind, the Drummond situation in Cleveland is only going to become even more uncomfortable this offseason. It already has been uncomfortable at times, according to league sources,” he wrote.

Beyond that, other teams appear to be monitoring the Cavs’ play with Drummond.

“But, if things don’t get better it becomes even easier to flip Drummond and his mammoth expiring contract to another team to recoup assets to assist in their rebuild,” Dammarell wrote. “Teams like the Boston Celtics, the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers all make sense as trade destinations for Drummond and according to sources, the Celtics are monitoring the situation.”

Drummond, 27, has a $28.7 million player option this offseason.

However, he’s already declared that he plans to opt into his deal and stick with Cleveland next season.

The Cavs acquired the big man from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Brandon Knight, John Henson and 2023 second-round pick in February.

The Celtics and Clippers are top-notch contenders in their respective conferences. Both organizations could look to bolster their roster by adding Drummond.

Over the course of his career, he’s averaged 14.5 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals per game. Drummond has led the league in rebounds several teams during his time in the NBA.