Darius Garland reveals which NBA superstars have complimented his game this season

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland revealed that superstars such as Stephen Curry and LeBron James have reached out to him to compliment him on his play this season.

The 21-year-old is having a breakout season in the 2021-22 campaign, as he is averaging 19.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Garland’s breakout season has come with Collin Sexton out for the year due to a torn meniscus. In Sexton’s absence, Garland has been the team’s primary scoring option. He has responded by averaging a career high in points per game.

The No. 5 pick of the 2019 NBA Draft is also having his best season in terms of field goal percentage as well as rebounds and assists per game.

The Cavs have benefited from Garland’s play, as they have a 27-19 record this season and hold the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Curry, James and Damian Lillard all reaching out to Garland shows just how impressive he has been this season.

The Cavs guard is a clear centerpiece of the team’s future, and he and big man Evan Mobley are two young stars in the making.

Cleveland will likely need to lean on Garland even more for the rest of the 2021-22 campaign with Ricky Rubio also out for the year. The Cavs recently acquired Rajon Rondo to help out in the backcourt.

Garland has shown the Cavs and the rest of the NBA that he is up for the task, and he will look to continue his strong play when the Cavs take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.