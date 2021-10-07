Report: Several former Cavs players arrested and charged federally for serious crime

According to a report, more than a dozen former NBA players have been arrested and charged for “defrauding the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan” out of millions of dollars.

Unfortunately, several former Cleveland Cavaliers players are reportedly among the folks mixed up in the incident.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers Milt Palacio, Sebastian Telfair, Darius Miles, Jamario Moon, Shannon Brown, former Charge assistant Melvin Ely and Cleveland's own Ruben Patterson are among those arrested. https://t.co/MXd7LKBnq4 — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) October 7, 2021

Many of these players only spent one or two seasons with the Cavs, but it’s still shocking to see some familiar names in the middle of the matter.

Shannon Brown was selected in the first round of the 2006 NBA Draft by the Cavs. His NBA career didn’t exactly pan out, but he did win two titles with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Darius Miles spent some time with Cleveland in the early 2000s, and he had some decent seasons. He finished his career with averages of 10.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

This situation will be very interesting to monitor as it develops further.