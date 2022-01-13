Donovan Mitchell says Darius Garland ‘deserves’ to be an All-Star: ‘What he’s doing…is next level’

It sounds like Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Darius Garland has a fan in Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell got a firsthand experience of Garland’s game when the Cavs and Jazz met on Wednesday, and it certainly seems like Mitchell was impressed. The Jazz star explained that he thinks Garland deserves to be an All-Star.

“Darius Garland deserves to be in the All-Star Game,” Mitchell said. “I think a night like tonight, he didn’t shoot well, and he still had a major impact on the game. What he’s doing right now is next level, so credit to him.”

Garland turned in an outstanding performance on Wednesday. While he didn’t have his best shooting night, he made up for it in other ways. The 21-year-old went for 11 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists in a win.

Garland’s leap as a playmaker has been a treat for Cavs fans to witness over the years. The third-year guard is averaging 7.6 assists per game this season.

He’s also putting up 19.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest so far in the 2021-22 campaign while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from beyond the arc. He has been a crucial piece for the Cavs, who are now 24-18 this season.

When the first update was released last week on NBA fan voting for the All-Star Game, Garland ranked ninth among guards in the Eastern Conference.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Nets’ Kevin Durant lead the NBA’s first All-Star fan voting returns: pic.twitter.com/3812PFdcGb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 6, 2022

Ultimately, only time will tell if the former first-round pick does indeed find himself playing in his first All-Star Game this season. Getting there would obviously be a huge accomplishment for the rising star.

The Cavs will be back in action on Friday for a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.