Video: LaVar Ball gives major praise to Darius Garland, says he should be an All-Star
- Updated: January 9, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland has displayed a lot of growth this season and certainly has a case to make his first All-Star appearance in February.
Even LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of multiple NBA stars, recently endorsed Garland, seemingly suggesting that the 21-year-old deserves to be in the midseason showcase.
LaVar Ball says #DariusGarland is an #NBAAllStar and LeBron James should come back to Cleveland pic.twitter.com/NWQMvpD6aN
— Sir Yacht🛥 (@SirYacht_) January 7, 2022
“Man, I love the fact that you having a great season this year, man,” said Ball about the rising star. “I love it, to see a young guy just doing his thing, getting better at the game. It’s a beautiful thing to watch. But they say you at that NBA All-Star status. Keep doing your thing.”
Interestingly, this year’s All-Star Game will be played at the Cavs’ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Cleveland fans would definitely love to see a Cavs player in an All-Star uniform.
Garland has been playing at a very high level this year, averaging 19.9 points and 7.3 assists per game. The Vanderbilt University product has also been shooting well from beyond the arc, making 2.7 3-pointers per contest on a 38.9 shooting clip.
He has been instrumental in Cleveland’s early-season success. The Cavs are 22-17 so far, and they are on track to reach the playoffs for the first time in several seasons.
Garland actually cracked the top 10 for Eastern Conference guards in the first returns of NBA All-Star fan voting.
However, it is highly unlikely that Garland will be voted as a starter in the exhibition game, as there are several big names ahead of him. His best shot at making an All-Star appearance this season is as a reserve.
