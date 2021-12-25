Kevin Love’s ecstatic reaction to Cavs giving J.B. Bickerstaff a major extension

On Saturday, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced that they signed head coach J.B. Bickerstaff to a multi-year extension.

Cavs big man Kevin Love offered an ecstatic reaction and kind message to Bickerstaff following the big news.

The 33-year-old Love has been on the Cavs since 2014. As a result, he’s seen all the good and bad over the past seven years.

Of course, the Cavs were in contention from 2014 to 2018 with four-time MVP LeBron James on the roster.

However, the franchise initiated a sharp rebuild when James departed the organization for the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2018. The Cavs have missed the playoffs in the first three years since James left Cleveland.

The Cavs hired former University of Michigan coach John Beilein to be the head coach of the franchise in 2019. Unfortunately, the experience turned ugly as Beilein didn’t get along with the Cavs’ players. Love reportedly was seen as one of the primary voices to express his displeasure with the general.

The Cavs opted to part ways with Beilein in February 2020. Shortly after, Bickerstaff was promoted to head coach. Cavs players quickly grew to like Bickerstaff’s coaching style over his predecessor.

Bickerstaff, 42, has been at the heart and soul of the Cavs’ rebuild in recent years. The organization has greatly improved internally and externally under Bickerstaff’s leadership.

The team is making amazing progress this season as it is in playoff contention. The Cavs hold a 19-13 record, which gives them the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Love is putting up 12.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game off the bench this season.