Report: Cavs sign J.B. Bickerstaff to multi-year contract extension

The Cleveland Cavaliers have rewarded head coach J.B. Bickerstaff for his part in the team’s improvement by signing him to a new multi-year contract extension.

Bickerstaff became head coach of the Cavaliers in February 2020 after the resignation of the team’s previous head coach, John Beilein.

Since taking over the head coaching role, Bickerstaff has had to combine the rebuilding of the franchise with unprecedented challenges connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 42-year-old Bickerstaff coached the Cavs to a 5-6 record before the NBA suspended play in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Last season, Bickerstaff led the Cavaliers to a 22-50 record, while trying to compete with a slew of injuries that limited the team’s chances of improvement.

However, the Cavaliers have been a pleasant surprise during the first few months of the 2021-22 campaign. They currently have a 19-13 record and are in a position to make their first postseason appearance since 2018 if they continue their success.

One of the reasons why the Cavaliers have thrived this season is because of the addition of rookie Evan Mobley. However, a number of other young players have also made their marks, with the team feeling that Bickerstaff is the right person for the position.

Like many other teams in the NBA, the Cavaliers have been ravaged by a resurgence of COVID-19 within the league.

Yet, Bickerstaff continues to push forward and is likely more focused on the team’s next game than his new deal. The next game on the Cavaliers schedule will be on Sunday night when they host the Toronto Raptors.