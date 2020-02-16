Report: John Beilein Expected to Step Down as Cavs Head Coach | Cavaliers Nation

- Report: John Beilein Expected to Step Down as Cavs Head Coach
- Video: Kevin Love Shares Powerful Words About Depression Alongside Barack Obama
- Darius Garland Being Compared to Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard
- Video: Collin Sexton Seen Putting in Additional Work in After 2020 Rising Stars Game
- Dwyane Wade Says He Felt Like a ‘Zombie’ During His Stint on Cavs
- Report: Cavs Player Believes Andre Drummond Gives Team ‘Championship-Level Frontcourt’
- Tristan Thompson Says LeBron James Has ‘Worst Diet Ever’ and ‘Eats Like S—‘
- Kendrick Perkins Says He Wants to ‘Throw up’ Every Time He Thinks of Kyrie Irving
- Report: Kevin Love Dealing With Achilles Injury, Out Wednesday vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Andre Drummond Offers Words of Encouragement for Cavs Fans Everywhere
Report: John Beilein Expected to Step Down as Cavs Head Coach
- Updated: February 16, 2020
A report on Sunday indicates that Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein is not expected to remain in his position after this season.
Sources: Beilein left for the All-Star break weighing his future as coach — including the possibility that he's coached his final game, league sources tell ESPN. He has yet to make convey a decision, but there's been conversation w/ management about the option of a prompt exit. https://t.co/L5LVVyLiu4
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 17, 2020
Beilein has struggled all season to turn the fortunes of the Cavaliers around after having spent the vast majority of his coaching career at the collegiate level.
The Cavaliers entered the All-Star break with a 14-40 record, the worst record in the Eastern Conference and second-worst in the NBA.
The hiring of Beilein took place last May, with the veteran tutor leaving the University of Michigan to sign a five-year contract with the Cavaliers. His hiring was seen as a way for the experienced coach to instill fundamentals in the rebuilding squad
However, off-the-court turmoil involving Beilein’s son, coupled with a controversy involving Beilein’s choice of words with players, has resulted in the team’s continued futility.
Following a home loss to the Golden State Warriors, Beilein seemed at a loss to describe his plan going forward.
“Every loss is hitting me really hard,” Beilein said. “I don’t have a lot of answers for you though.”
A departure by Beilein would continue the revolving door that’s marked much of owner Dan Gilbert’s 15-year tenure as owner of the Cavaliers.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login