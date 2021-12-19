Report: Cavs to sign veteran center using hardship exemption

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly will sign center Luke Kornet on a 10-day hardship exemption following the team having several players placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Sunday.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are planning to sign center Luke Kornet on a 10-day hardship exemption, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Kornet has played for NBA G League's Maine Celtics. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 19, 2021

Kornet will give the Cavaliers some depth and a much-needed body as the team tries to navigate through a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Cavaliers were already without Issac Okoro and Evan Mobley, but the team lost five more players on Sunday which led to the postponement of Cleveland’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The five Cavaliers that entered the league’s health and safety protocols included center Jarrett Allen, forwards Lamar Stevens and Dylan Windler and guards Denzel Valentine and R.J. Nembhard.

Kornet, who has played in the NBA since the 2017-18 season, will give the Cavs some veteran depth at center and a shooting presence at the position.

Throughout his NBA career, Kornet has been a solid 3-point shooter. He shot a career-high 36.3 percent from beyond the arc for the New York Knicks in the 2018-19 season and has a career average of 32.8 percent from downtown.

Kornet last played for the Boston Celtics during the 2020-21 season. He shot a career-high 47.3 percent from the field for the Celtics and averaged 4.4 points per game.

For his career, Kornet averages 5.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 15.2 minutes per game.

The Cavaliers don’t have many options with so many players in the league’s health and safety protocols, but Kornet could make his presence felt if he plays well in place of Allen and Mobley.

Cleveland is 19-12 on the season and currently holds the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference.