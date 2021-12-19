Report: Cavs game vs. Hawks in jeopardy after 5 more players test positive for COVID-19

The Cleveland Cavaliers are facing a predicament, as they reportedly have a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a Covid outbreak on their roster and fears exist that they will struggle to have the league's minimum eight players available to play vs. Atlanta tonight, sources tell ESPN. Five players tested positive this morning. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

Young players Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley were the first two Cavs players to enter the league’s health and safety protocols recently. But it seems that more players have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cavs are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now. They are winners of six straight games and are third in the Eastern Conference with a 19-12 record.

If it’s true that there are a handful of players who cannot suit up for the team, it could derail the momentum Cleveland has built over the past weeks.

The NBA has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases recently. Only time will tell how the league will respond to the increasing number of cases among players and staff.